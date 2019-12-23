STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers continue through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After heavy downpours overnight, expect scattered showers through the morning.

An upper level low pressure will pass over Florida and keep a 60% chance of rain in the forecast during the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times.

With the clouds and rain, temperatures will climb to near 71 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year. The rain will taper off this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

It will be drier tomorrow with just a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower. Highs stay near 70 degrees.

Christmas Day will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and there is just a 10% chance of shower. It stays warm through the end of the week.