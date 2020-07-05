STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms start early Monday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll be stuck in the same onshore flow weather pattern to get the new work week started. Expect another early start to the scattered showers and storms Monday.

The bulk of this evening’s batch of showers and storms has shifted into far inland areas. More scattered showers are possible overnight with the muggy west wind off of the Gulf. Overnight low temperatures will be very mild only dropping into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop, move onshore and inland throughout the day on Monday. Look for some sunshine outside of the quick moving showers with high temperatures around 91 degrees. The overall rain chance Monday is 50%.

Some slightly drier air will cut our rain chances some by the middle part of the week. Overall, we’ll see very little change to our weather pattern over the next several days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A small area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf has a LOW 20% chance of tropical development over the next couple of days. Conditions may become more favorable for development on this disturbances emerges out into the Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss