STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered rain possible for Mother’s day, drying out tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scattered light to moderate showers are moving in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Temperatures are mild in the low 70s and skies are mostly cloudy.

Rain chances will stay elevated for our Mother’s day with scattered showers and storms possible up until this evening. A disturbance is moving across the peninsula in south Florida and sending an area of deep moisture across the state with it.

This system will pull away tonight and bring the mositure with it bringing down rain chances to near zero by Monday morning. In fact, most of the Tampa Bay area will be dry by the evening hous.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight before breaking up by Monday morning. Temps will be in the mid 60s to start the day. A dry, very weak front will pass through Monday afternoon lowering the humidity for Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay warm during the afternoons though with highs in the upper 80s each day. Moisture and humidity return for the end of the week increasing those rain chances by Thursday and Friday.