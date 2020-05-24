STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered rain and storms likely Sunday and Memorial day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Moisture has surged in overnight and temps this morning are quite warm and feeling muggy. A few showers are already popping up on Max Defender 8 moving north up from South Florida. While today will not be a complete washout, scattered rain and storms will be around throughout the day.

Highs will only top out near 87 degrees due to abundant cloud cover. Tonight we’ll dry out but clouds stick around. Temps will be mild and lows in the lower 70s by Monday morning.

Moisture sticks around through Memorial Day and rain chances are at a 60%. Showers and storms will pop up early and be scattered throughout the day with heavy rain possible at times. Winds will be breezy at times as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The deep abundant moisture pulls away by Monday night leaving Tuesday slightly drier. Afternoon storms will return each day through the end of the week with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s through next weekend.