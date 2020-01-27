STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered light rain possible most of the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak area of low pressure will arrive from the Gulf of Mexico and cross quickly over Florida today.

That low helps generate off and on light rain throughout the day. Extra clouds will be around as well keeping highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s just slightly below average for this time of year.

The clouds and rain clear out overnight with lows in the low 50s. Tuesday should be a gorgeous day with highs in the low 70s, lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Another low crosses over Florida late Wednesday with another batch of rain expected. Highs stay near 70 degrees for most of the week ahead.