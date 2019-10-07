STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A wetter pattern is setting up for the first half of the work week. Today’s rain chance will increase to 50% this afternoon. We could use the rain. So far in October, we’ve only received 0.48″ of rain at Tampa International Airport. For the entire month of September, we only recorded 1.46″, and that is 4.84″ below normal for that month.

It will feel warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a breeze from the east throughout the day.

A weak cold front will stall across Tampa Bay tomorrow, so the rain chances will be 40% Tuesday and Wednesday. While we will not get much cooler air with this front, less humid conditions will arrive Friday.