Storm Team 8 Forecast: Scattered Downpours Possible Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a broad area of low pressure Memorial Day bringing heavy rain to much of Florida. Overnight the showers wind down and the low begins to pull away. Temps will drop into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday morning it will be mostly dry and warm. Through the day temps will reach back into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is lower at 40% and the best chances for wet weather will be east of I-75.

Wednesday will be drier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The rain chance drops to 30%. A few coastal showers early will develop early in the day and then the rain chances will shift east during the afternoon hours thanks to an onshore flow.

Thursday’s rain chance is 30% with a high of 90.