Storm Team 8 Forecast: Scattered Downpours Possible Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain warm in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

It will feel more humid Friday morning and it will be breezy again. Rain chances will go up Friday afternoon and will be highest south of I-4 closer to a disturbance that is forecast to pass over South Florida. The rain chance north of I-4 is only 20%. Places like Sebring & Sarasota will have more like a 50% chance of rain. High temps will be warm in the upper 80s.

Saturday drier air moves back into Florida and our rain chance is only 10%. High temps will top out near 90 degrees! Highs will be near 90 again on Sunday without any rain in the forecast.