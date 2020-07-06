STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues today, so watch for a few showers and storms along the coast in the morning.

As the day goes on, the heaviest of the rain will push east of I-75, but a few stray showers continue to drive in from the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%, and we will have extra clouds at times as well.

Despite the clouds and showers, highs still reach the low 90s today. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

Winds continue to push showers onshore tomorrow morning as well, but the rain chance drops slightly to 40%. Wednesday’s rain chance is down to 20%. Highs remain in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the central Atlantic, and it is heading away from the U.S. There is a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico that should cross north Florida today. Once it gets on the east coast, it has a 40% chance of developing as it heads north.