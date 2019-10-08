STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front stalls in the Tampa Bay area for the next two days. This front will keep scattered downpours in the forecast.

Rain chances will increase to 50% this afternoon. It stays mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A similar forecast is expected tomorrow with a 50% rain chance and highs near 86 degrees.

The front begins to fade away on Thursday, and the rain chances drop to 30%. Finally, some less humid air arrives for Friday and the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: One tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. The system will drift west. Another tropical wave near south Florida only has a 10% chance of development, and the tropical wave off the Carolina coast has a 30% chance.