STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty showers are already forming near the coast this morning. Humidity is high with winds coming out of the south as well.

Rain chances increase to 50% this afternoon, and the storms will spread inland. Even with the extra clouds and showers, highs will still be in the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be near 100.

The rain tapers off this evening, but watch for more showers to push onshore before sunrise tomorrow. Overall, the rain chance is lower tomorrow at 30%. The storms will once again push east by the afternoon. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Rain chances decrease to 20% for Thursday and Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 90% chance of becoming the next tropical storm. If it does form, it will be given the name Isaias. The system pushes toward the Caribbean Islands, so it bears watching over the next week.