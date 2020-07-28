STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered afternoon downpours today; less rain later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning, and afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. Heat index values hover near 100 degrees for a few hours as well.

Winds start to come out of the southwest by midday, and storms start to develop. Early afternoon showers will be closer to the coast, but afternoon downpours push east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

Most of the rain ends this evening, and it stays muggy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The rain chance drops slightly to 30% tomorrow afternoon, and there is just a 20% chance of storms Thursday and Friday. Above average heat continues with highs in the to low to mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into our next tropical system. It is battling some Saharan dust in the atmosphere that is keeping it from developing quickly. The system is heading toward the northern Caribbean Islands.