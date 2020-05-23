STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rising rain chances for the rest of the holiday weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not officially rainy season yet – but the forecast sure looks a lot like it. Unfortunately, that includes the rest of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The last of today’s spotty showers and storms will wind down and drift offshore this evening. Expect a muggy and very mild night with low temperatures by morning only dropping into the middle 70s.

Atmospheric moisture will be on the rise over the next couple of days – and a better coverage of showers and storms is expected, especially on Memorial Day. Look for partly sunny skies Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday’s rain chance is 40%.

An upper level disturbance passing through on Memorial Day will bring a better coverage of showers and storms starting early in the day. The rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will on reach the mid 80s.

We’ll get back to a more normal coverage of afternoon sea breeze showers and storms later next week.