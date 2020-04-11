STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Record high temps possible for Easter Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a warm but comfortable start to the weekend today, temperatures will surge to near record highs on Easter Sunday – with a lot of extra humidity to go along with them.

Extra clouds will continue to stream in off of the Gulf Of Mexico this evening and tonight with a very small chance of an isolated shower. Expect a muggy and mild night with overnight low temperatures only falling into the low 70s.

A gusty south wind will develop over the course of Easter Sunday sending much more humid air our way. Mostly cloudy skies are likely to start the day Sunday but the clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine during the afternoon hours. A stray afternoon shower is possible – mostly inland east of I-75. The overall rain chance is just 10%.

High temperatures Easter Sunday will surge to near 90 degrees! Tomorrow’s record high temperature of 89 degrees set back in 1974 could be in jeopardy.

A significant outbreak of severe weather is likely across the southeastern United States Sunday, Sunday night and on into Monday. This potent storm system will pass to our north and severe weather is not expected locally.

Above average warmth will continue into the new week with high temperatures hovering in the mid/upper 80s. Eventually, an approaching cold front will bring bring better shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday.