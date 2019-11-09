Storm Team 8 forecast: Rain, clouds clear out Saturday afternoon leaving cooler temps in place

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds and rain are lingering this morning behind yesterdays’s cold front. Light rain will continue through the mid-morning before tapering off considerably by noon.

Clouds will stick around a little longer but begin to break up allowing sunshine to peek through by early afternoon.

Temperatures will be below average today and top out near 76 degrees. Tonight, with clearer skies and lighter winds, temperatures will fall quickly this evening into the upper 60s and to near 60 degrees by Sunday morning. Outlying areas away from the coast may dip into the upper 50s.

Sunday afternoon will feature more sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. Humidity levels will stay extremely low making it a comfortable, fall-like day for Florida.

Another cold front is slated to arrive Tuesday night bringing another cool down for Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm Team 8 is also tracking an area of low pressure expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This will bring increased rain chances Thursday into Friday before cooling us off into next weekend.