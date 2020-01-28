Storm Team 8 Forecast: Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps topped out at 71 Tuesday in Tampa and overnight temps will drop quickly with clear skies and light winds around.

Wednesday morning temps will be cooler near 50 in Tampa and in the 40s in our northern spots. Wednesday will be pretty pleasant overall though with highs reaching back to the low 70s. Clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening with an approaching storm system. The rain chance goes up to 30% for late Wednesday.

Thursday morning the disturbance and cold front will have passed, but there will be extra clouds lingering and potentially a few light showers. The rain chance is only 10% and temps will be in the mid 50s in the morning. Through the day temps will warm into the low 70s.