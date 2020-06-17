STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances ramping back up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a quiet, comfortable and mostly dry few summer days , rain chances are quickly ramping back up for the rest of the week.

Expect higher humidity levels on Thursday as deeper atmospheric moisture builds back north during the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the morning with temperatures warming quickly. Extra clouds and eventually a scattered coverage of showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s forecast high temperature is 90 degrees with a 50% overall rain chance, especially across inland areas.

Friday will be a similar day with a healthy coverage of afternoon showers and storms. A slightly lesser coverage of afternoon rain is expected Saturday and for Father’s Day on Sunday. Drier air may once again limit our rain chances further by the middle part of next week.