STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another hot and mostly dry day to wrap up the weekend, rain chances are rising to start the new week.

Spotty showers and a few isolated storms across far inland spots will wind down later evening. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the low and mid 70s.

A muggy onshore breeze will pick up during the day Monday as a front approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move onshore and inland during the day. The overall rain chance is 30%. High temperatures will only reach the mid 80s with the extra clouds and showers around.

Rain chances will stay elevated on Tuesday as the approaching front stalls above us. More scattered showers and storms are expected. Lingering deep atmospheric moisture will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast each afternoon during the second half of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We’re continuing to track Tropical Storm Arthur as rain bands approach the North Carolina coastline this evening. The storm is moving NNE at 9 MPH with maximum sustained winds of around 45 MPH per the 5 PM update from the National Hurricane Center.

Some rough weather is expected for the Outer Banks tonight into Monday but thankfully the worst of wind and rain on the eastern side of Arthur will likely stay offshore. Dangerous rip currents and high surf will continue across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic through the early part of this week.