Storm Team 8 Forecast: Rain Chances Increasing On Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mild in the upper 60s with just a few clouds around.

Thursday morning will already be breezy and temps will climb quickly into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. There is no chance of rain in the forecast, but it may feel a little more humid.

Friday deeper moisture will return and our rain chances go up. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Better rain chances are forecast for South Florida, closer to a developing low.

Drier air will be moving back to the forecast through the weekend.