STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase tonight as cold front arrives

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mild and breezy for most of the day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity increases as well ahead of an approaching cold front.

Showers start in areas north of I-4 late this afternoon and spread south overnight. The cold front will slow down as it pushes south tonight, so off and on downpours are possible all day tomorrow.

Highs will still be in the mid 70s tomorrow before the colder air arrives late tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The cold snap keeps highs in the low 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors"

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay"

You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled "You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity"

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog used in attack"

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius"

Mystery Joyride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Joyride"

History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead"

Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground"

Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week"

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss