STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues, so watch for a few spotty showers along the coast again this morning. Best chance for morning rain will be north of I-4.

Showers and storms spread farther inland through the day, and today’s overall rain chance is 40%. Humidity remains high with winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico, but highs will be slightly lower than the past few days. Temperatures reach 90 degrees this afternoon, which is near average for this time of year.

A similar set-up is in place for Independence Day. Just a small rain chance along the coast to start the day, and the rain chance increases to 40% by the afternoon. Most of the rain ends by sunset. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances increase to 50% Sunday and Monday. Next week looks hotter and drier again.