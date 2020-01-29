STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase late today and tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You will likely need a jacket this morning, but it will warm up nicely. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s, which is close to average for late January.

The day starts out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. An area of low pressure arrives this evening, and scattered showers will develop. The rain chance before sunset is only 20%, but it increases overnight.

Most of the showers end early tomorrow, and the sky will remain partly cloudy through the day. It will still be mild with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Friday with a better chance of rain. Friday’s rain chance is 40%, and it increases to 60% Friday night. Again, the rain will taper off around sunrise on Saturday.

Cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

