STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain arrives late today and lingers into Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day. With winds coming from the south this afternoon, temperatures will still reach the low 70s.

Most of the day will be dry with just a 10% rain chance. A slow-moving cold front will bring more showers into Florida this evening. The rain chance goes up to 30% after sunset and slightly higher overnight. Lows stay in the low 60s.

The front will be slow to clear out of the area, so rain chances linger off and on through Saturday. It will still be mostly cloudy, but cooler air arrives as well. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.

The clouds finally clear Sunday with highs still in the mid 60s. It will be chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s. There will be a quick warm-up next week with highs back in the upper 70s by Wednesday.