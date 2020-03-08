STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Quiet and warm work week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a breezy but milder finish to the weekend today, the warm up will continue into the new work week.

The extra cloud cover that developed during the afternoon hours will diminish over the course of the evening. Skies will clear back out overnight but temperatures won’t be nearly as cool only dropping into the middle/upper 50s.

Monday will feature more sunshine to start with a few extra clouds developing during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb above average into the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected each day into the middle of the work week with high temperatures surging back to around 80 degrees.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop for late in the week into next weekend. This will extend our run of quiet, dry and eventually very warm days with high temperatures eventually reaching the low and mid 80s!