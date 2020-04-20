STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Quiet and drier after today’s storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very active day with strong and severe thunderstorms across the Tampa Bay area, the middle of the week looks much quieter – and a whole lot more pleasant.

The last of the showers and storms across southern areas will wrap up this evening. Drier air will filter in following the front that triggered today’s storms. Don’t expect any cooler air – but there will be a nice cut in humidity levels for the middle part of the week.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. High pressure settling in for midweek will provide plenty of sunshine with high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 80s.

A series of fronts arriving Friday and Sunday will keep shower chances in the forecast late this week on through the weekend.