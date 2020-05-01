Storm Team 8 Forecast: Pleasant Conditions Through The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a cool Friday night with temps dropping into the low 60s and 50s across the Tampa Bay area. There will be clear skies and a light breeze.

Saturday will be beautiful with nothing but sunshine and fairly low humidity. Temps will quickly warm back up into the mid 80s without any rain in the forecast.

Sunday morning temps will be in the mid 60s with highs quickly jumping back up into the mid 80s. There is no rain in the forecast.

Monday will be warm and sunny in the mid 80s.