STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Pleasant and sunny spring-like day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels quite comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 60s and a nice breeze from the north. Humidity stays low all day with lots of sunshine. Finally feeling like spring!

Afternoon highs will be below average with most areas staying in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Feeling pleasant this evening as temperatures fall through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

It will be warmer tomorrow, but the humidity remains low. Highs reach the low 80s. Humidity builds again on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will pass through on Thursday. That front brings a 30% rain chance.