STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Periods of rain expected this weekend as Cristobal moves through Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Widespread rain will likely continue to fall this morning before a break in the rain occurs early this afternoon. Showers will redevelop and move back through the area with heavy downpours possible at times.

Skies will be cloudy regardless if rain is falling or not and not much sunshine is expected through the beginning of the week. Highs today will be in the low 80s which is well below average thanks to the abundant rainfall.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening. Two to four more inches of rain could accumulate on top of the extremely saturated ground causing localized flooding, especially during times of heavy rain.

The highest rainfall totals for the rest of the weekend will lie along and north of I-4.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for coastal Hernando and Citrus County for the possibility of 2-4 feet of water above ground level. This will mainly be of concern during high tides Sunday. Areas south of Hernando could see 1-3 feet of storm surge.

Rip currents will be strong and seas will be very rough this weekend.

Slightly drier air tries to make its way in next week lowering rain chances, especially for the middle and end of the week. Highs will return to normal, in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, with sunshine returning.