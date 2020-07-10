STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Passing storms through the day & a breeze off the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues, so we are already seeing a few showers coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. The rain chance will increase to 40% this afternoon as these storms continue to spread inland.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a heat index in the upper 90s. There will be a nice breeze at times, but it’s coming from the Gulf of Mexico, so it brings in tropical air.

The evening rain ends early, and it stays muggy with overnight lows near 80 degrees.

A similar pattern is in place for Saturday and Sunday. Watch for a few spotty showers in the morning and a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs will be back near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, we finally break out of the onshore pattern Thursday, and that will mean a return to late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the North Carolina/Virginia coast, but it’s heading north and will not impact the state of Florida. Downpours and strong winds will be possible as it makes landfall and pushes inland through New Jersey, New York and other parts of the Northeast.