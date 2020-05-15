STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Passing showers and higher humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels more humid this morning with tropical air spreading across the state of Florida.

It stays breezy all day, and temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. There is a 30% rain chance this afternoon, especially for areas south of I-4. A few lingering showers continue through the evening as well.

The tropical low in the Bahamas begins to organize this weekend, but it will not have much impact on our weather. It stays hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Just a 10% chance of a shower. Even a bit drier for Sunday, but it will be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

A cold front stalls across Florida next week which will increase our rain chances slightly and bring temperatures down into the mid 80s each afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Right now the tropical low has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical storm or subtropical storm during the next 5 days. It heads northeast and away from Florida.