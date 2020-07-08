STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Passing downpours possible through the afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds continue to come off the Gulf of Mexico and bring extra humidity. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Moisture wrapping around an area of low pressure to our north may send in a few showers early in the day, especially north of I-4. The rain chance will increase to 40% in the afternoon as storms push east of I-75. Most of the storms taper off by sunset.

The onshore wind pattern continues tomorrow, so watch for a few spotty showers coming off the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, the rain chance is slightly lower tomorrow at 30%. Highs make it into the low 90s.

Similar pattern remains in place through the weekend with a few morning showers near the coast and 40% chances for afternoon storms. This pattern stays with us through the middle of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The low to our north will push off the Carolina coast and has a 50% chance of developing tropical characteristics. The system will have impact on us.