STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Our remarkably warm and dry March continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This has been a remarkably warm and dry March so far – and there are no signs of that changing in what’s left of the month.

With another record high temperature of 89 degrees this afternoon in Tampa, we’ve now had as many record daily high temps (3) as we’ve had days with below average high temps (3).

Look for mostly clear skies overnight with mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s.

More sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend with high temperatures once again surging into the mid/upper 80s with slightly cooler high temps along the immediate Gulf coast.

Strong high pressure over the southeastern United States will keep our weather very warm and mostly dry throughout the extended forecast.