STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern keeps humidity high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern is in place today, and that brings in extra humidity off the Gulf of Mexico. The pattern can also push a few showers onto the coast in the morning. The storms will push farther inland and over to the east coast later in the day. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s. It stays muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

The onshore winds are not as strong tomorrow, so storms linger in the Tampa Bay area through the afternoon and evening. The rain chance increases to 40%, and some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A similar pattern is place for Friday.

Some models suggest that the humidity will not be as high early next week.

