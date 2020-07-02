STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern continues high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The wind pattern continues to come out of the west and off the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. That flow brings in higher humidity and more tropical air. Highs reach the low 90s again today with heat index values near 100 degrees.

This pattern also creates a few showers along the coast in the morning, but most of the rain gets pushed east of I-75 in the afternoon. Overall, today’s rain chance is slightly higher than the past few days at 30%. Most of the rain ends by sunset with lows in the upper 70s.

The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow, and there may be a few more showers in the morning. With more showers around, afternoon highs return to “normal” which is 90 degrees.

A similar forecast is expected for Independence Day: 40% rain chance with a few early showers near the coast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The rain chance goes up to 50% Sunday and Monday.