STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow pushes storms inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re back in an onshore flow weather pattern (west wind off of the Gulf of Mexico) and that means early rain chances for coastal spots.

We’ve been tracking spotty showers and isolated storms develop in the Gulf and move onshore all morning. The west wind will push the bulk of today’s batch of rain inland later this afternoon. The overall rain chance is 30% favoring areas east of I-75 during the second half of the day. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s.

This muggy weather pattern will persist over the next several days with early rain chances for coastal spots and better afternoon rain chances for inland areas. The west wind will also keep overnight low temperatures mild only dropping back to around 80 degrees.

This pattern will eventually break down toward the end of next week with a return to a normal summertime pattern featuring afternoon sea breeze storms.