Storm Team 8 Forecast: Onshore Flow Persists

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Highs on Wednesday topped out officially at 91 in Tampa. Overnight temps will drop to near 80 degrees with lingering clouds, but not much rain expected.

Thursday there will be some showers near the coast in the morning. The rain will shift inland into the afternoon. The rain chance is 30%. High temps will be warm into the afternoon reaching into the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast is very similar with an onshore flow pattern the rain will begin near the coast in the morning and shift inland into the afternoon. The rain chance is 40% with high forecast near 90..