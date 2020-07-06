Storm Team 8 Forecast: Onshore Flow Pattern Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will be in the upper 70s with a few downpours that could still be moving onshore.

Tuesday morning will be warm with a few downpours moving onshore. The rain chance is 40% with an onshore flow storms will push from west to east. By Tuesday afternoon most of the rain will be east of I-75. The forecast high is 91.

The rain chance drops to 30% for Wednesday with a ridge of high pressure building over Florida. High temps will be in the low 90s again.

Thursday the rain chance is 30% again with highs near average in the low 90s.

