STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow pattern continues into the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We were stuck in a west wind all weekend with showers and thunderstorms pushed onshore and inland from the Gulf Of Mexico. This onshore flow weather pattern will stick with us through the first half of this week.

A few showers are possible overnight, especially in coastal areas. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with overnight low temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s.

More showers and thunderstorms will develop and move onshore early on Monday. The greatest coverage of rain will shift inland, east of I-75 during the afternoon and evening hours. The overall rain chance Monday is 40%. Expect a partly cloudy and humid afternoon with near average high temperatures around 90 degrees.

This pattern will eventually break down toward the end of the week with a return to a normal summertime set up featuring afternoon sea breeze storms.