STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow pattern continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been stuck in the same weather pattern over the last couple of weeks – and it looks it could be another until we see some changes.

With a muggy west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico, we’ll see more of these quick moving downpours and storms move onshore and inland over the next several days.

The bulk of the shower and storms will eventuallly shift east of I-75 this evening. However, some additional showers and storms will move onshore from the Gulf keeping a scattered rain chance in the forecast for coastal areas.

Spotty showers will be possible overnight and early Wednesday. A better coverage of rain and storms will develop by the early afternoon. The overall rain chance is 40% with a high temp near 91 degrees.

There are some indications that this west wind weather pattern will FINALLY start to relent during the second half of next week.

