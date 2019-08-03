STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore Flow Develops with Scattered Storms

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Moisture values remain high for Saturday as a tropical wave slides over Florida. A light south wind will quickly turn onshore through the day. Isolated showers will start during the morning near the coast and drift inland through the day. The highest rain chances will lie south of I-4. Highs will top off in the upper 80s to near 90.

A reverse summertime pattern will set up for Sunday and for the majority of next week. This will mean morning rain chances near the coast with afternoon storms inland. Temperatures will run near average with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 70s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Invest 96L in the Atlantic continues to drift to the west northwest. The system remains disorganized as it moves closer to the Antilles. The disturbance has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days.