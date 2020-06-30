Storm Team 8 Forecast: Only A Few Storms To Develop Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking another very warm evening with temps only expected to drop to near 80 degrees overnight. A light westerly flow will continue.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs expected near 93 degrees again. The rain chance is only 20% with higher chances in our inland spots like Polk County.

Thursday the rain chance stays fairly low at only 20%. The better rain chances are again in inland locations due to an onshore wind flow. High temps will be near 92 Thursday.

Friday the rain chances will go up to 30% with a high of 91.