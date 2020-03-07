STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: One more chilly night, big warm up coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool start to the weekend today, we’ve got one more chilly night ahead before a big warm up gets started.

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening with mostly clear skies and a breeze out of the north. Overnight low temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Low temps closer to 40 degrees are likely across northern and some inland spots.

With high pressure in control for the next several days, we’ve got a stellar and eventually much warmer stretch ahead. The wind direction will turn more easterly Sunday (as opposed to the north wind today) and that will allow temperatures to climb back into the middle 70s.

The warm up will continue into the new work week with high temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees or better all the way into next weekend.

ONE LAST REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins tonight at 2 AM – be sure to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors!

