STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Off & on downpours all day; cooler tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A slow-moving cold front is heading south through Florida today. Scattered showers are already around this morning, and it still feels muggy.

Heavier downpours and even a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as the front arrives. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tampa Bay area in the “Marginal” risk of severe weather, which is the lowest category. Watch for some gusty winds and lightning strikes.

Temperatures will still make it into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon despite the clouds and rain, but it cools down quickly behind the front. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The last of the rain ends before sunrise tomorrow, and the clouds clear out quickly. Highs will only be in the low 60s tomorrow. That’s 10-15 degrees below average.

This cool snap will last for several days. Highs stay in the low 60s through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

