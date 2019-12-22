Storm Team 8 Forecast: Off and on rain expected today before drying out by Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain started late Saturday and has continued overnight. The off and on blanket of light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the day today.

Winds will be rather gusty coming in out of the southeast at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. High temps will only top out in the low 70s today because of the thick clouds but it will feel muggy.

There may be several longer breaks in the rain today but have the umbrella on hand just in case. Rainfall totals area wide will be up to 2 inches with pockets of locally higher amounts.

A few rumbles of thunder this afternoon are possible but not many are expected.

A final round of heavy rain will move in early Monday morning between 3 and 7 am as the system begins to pull away. After a long dry period Monday afternoon, a few showers may move back in Monday evening but will be lighter and more spotty.

Much drier air moves in Tuesday with lower dew points. Only a 10% chance of a brief passing shower will be in the forecast each day for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be on the rise with a warming trend underway. Highs will be back in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees by Thursday with low temps in the mid 60s.