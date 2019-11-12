STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Not much rain with today’s front but cooler air follows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mix of sun and clouds is expected through the day as a cold front slowly sinks south across Florida.

Temperatures will still climb into the low 80s by the afternoon, which is a few degrees above average. The front does not arrive until the afternoon, and it will only bring a 10% chance of a few stray showers.

The small rain chance continues overnight as the cooler air arrives. Most of us will wake up tomorrow morning in the 50s. It stays cool and cloudy all day tomorrow with highs only in the mid 70s.

Another storm system begins to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, and it will bring the best rain chance of the week on Friday. Behind that system is even cooler air for the weekend.