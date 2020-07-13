STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Not much rain; lots of heat and humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For mid-July, rain chances are quite slim today at just 20%. A few stray showers push onshore this morning, and by the afternoon we will have spotty thunderstorms east of I-75.

Without much rain, temperatures keep climbing. Highs reach the low 90s today with heat index values at 100+ for several hours. Stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the heat when you can.

The rain chance increases slightly to 30% tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will still be in the low 90s those days.

We finally get a pattern change for the second half of the week. Winds shift and start coming from the southeast. This means a small dip in humidity, and the majority of the storms each day will be in the late afternoon and evening. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.

