STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: No end in sight to the warm days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly sunny and comfortable, and temperatures climb quickly. By noon, most of us will be near 80 degrees with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Today’s record high is 88 degrees, so we should stay just shy of that.

The humidity should remain comfortable, and that means no rain expected today.

Another warm and dry day is in the forecast tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s.

A weak front stalls just to our north Wednesday, so there is a 10% chance of a shower. Most of us will continue the warm, dry pattern through the end of the week.

