Storm Team 8 Forecast: Nearing record heat this weekend while staying mostly dry

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm, southerly winds will stay breezy overnight and through Saturday. Temperatures will also stay warm and muggyand approach several records this weekend.

Tonight, temperatures will fall only into the upper 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Saturday could be record-tying with high temperatures forecast to be 83 degrees. The record for January 11th is 83 degrees set back in 2013. Temperatures will likely tie or break that tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances are at a 10% for the chance to see a couple of brief showers inland. The coast will likely stay dry and breezy. Skies will be partly sunny.

There is a slightly high chance for a few more showers on Sunday. Rain chances are at a 20% for the afternoon hours but temperatures will once again return to the low 80s and potentially tie or break records.

The 80s stick around through next week with a stagnant weather pattern in place. High pressure will keep rain chances very low as well.

