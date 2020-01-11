Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near record warmth with gusty winds Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warming trend that kicked off a few days ago is well underway. Today, high temperatures will top out near 83 degrees which would tie the record for January 11th.

There is a small, 10%, chance of an isolated inland shower.

Tonight, winds will calm down some but temperatures will stay warm and humid overnight.

Sunday will be another warm and humid one with highs near 82 degrees. There is a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure that is warming us up this weekend will stay in control and keep rain chances very low and any cold fronts to our north.

Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s through the next 8 days.