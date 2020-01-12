Storm Team 8 Forecast: Near record warmth again Sunday, staying warm this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures hit 85 degrees Saturday afternoon shattering the old record high of 83 set back in 2013.

Today will be another day of potentially record tying or breaking with a forecast high of 83 degrees and a record of 83° also set back in 2013.

Winds will be considerably weaker today but a few showers will pass through late this afternoon and early evening, possibly with a few rumbles of thunder.

The 80s stick around for much of the work week but stay above average through the next 8 days.

A weak cold front will approach and possibly move through next weekend which would help to bring high temperatures back into the mid 70s, which is still above normal.

There are no significant chances of rain in the near future so expect mostly sunny skies and warm temps this week.